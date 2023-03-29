

(NEXSTAR) – LIV Golf opens April in Orlando with the third of 14 planned tour stops this year.

Thursday’s pro-am will be followed by 48 pros hitting the course at Orange County National on March 31st, with a 1:15 p.m. Eastern tee time. As with other LIV events, fans can catch their favorite player on any day of the tournament. There are no cuts.

Four-player teams will compete to win the group prize in Orlando. The 4 Aces team, led by Dustin Johnson, has already climbed up the leaderboard after claiming the team prize last season.

The CW will air all 14 global events this year. Each tournament features three rounds over three days.

Friday coverage is exclusively streamable on The CW app. The CW is owned by Nexstar, the parent company of this website.

On Saturdays and Sundays, viewers can catch the competition via the app, or on their local CW Network station. Coverage will be available on a number of non-CW stations in select markets, including WGN in Chicago and KRON4 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The CW has posted a list of partner stations online, check your program guide for station numbers and availability.

The complete tour schedule is available on the LIV Golf website.