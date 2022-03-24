SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve had a taste of a spring fling over the past several days, but when we’re outside enjoying the warmth, so are ticks.

Researchers and scientists have been tracking their movements through Upstate’s Tick Testing Program.

Now, they’re warning we’re going to see another bad spring and summer ahead.

Dr. Saravanan Thangamani has been testing ticks in his lab since July 2019. He received more than 200 in the past week alone.

More than 30% of what they’re testing are carry disease. It’s not just Lyme though.

Thangamani and his team are finding pathogens and parasites like Bartonella and Ehrlichia. They’re also finding Anaplasma and Babesia, which are becoming even more prevalent.

They’re all in our region and each one attacks the body in its own dangerous way. Some can even be deadly.

Based on what Dr. Thangamani is seeing now compared to the past few years, this season is going to be huge.

When I see January to March right now, we are actually like 10-15% more than last year, which means that this trend is going to continue, and I’m anticipating between 15,000 to 20,000 ticks this year. Dr. Saravanan Thangamani

Preventing a tick from biting you in the first place is your best form of protection, so doing tick checks and wearing repellant is essential.

If you find a tick on you or your pet, you can mail it into the Thangamani Lab.