FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senator John Mannion is recognizing National Lyme Disease Awareness Month by announcing new legislation.

At Green Lakes State Park Thursday, Senator Mannion announced a bill that would extend Workers’ Compensation coverage to New Yorkers who contract Lyme and other tick-borne diseases while on the job.

This would apply to people who work outside or treat animals since they’re at a higher risk of being exposed to ticks.

Mannion said New York has one of the highest rates of Lyme disease. He’s often seen teachers use all of their sick time trying to get diagnosed or treated, and end up having to go without pay.

The bill itself is only in committee. It still has to pass the Senate and Assembly before Governor Hochul could sign it into law.

Senator Mannion also gave an official proclamation to the Central New York Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Alliance.

Mannion is recognizing the work of Lyme Alliance and its dedication to bringing awareness and resources to those suffering from these illnesses.

This May, the group is hosting its first-ever Legs Against Lyme awareness walk at 11 a.m. on May 21 at Onondaga Lake Park.

