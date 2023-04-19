SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Junior attackman Joey Pezzimenti (Victor, N.Y./Victor/UAlbany) registered seven points to lead the top-ranked Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team to a 17-10 victory over The College of Saint Rose in Northeast-10 Conference action on Wednesday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

The Dolphins jumped out to a 3-0 lead through the opening two and one-half minutes of the game. Sophomore attackman Isaac Frechette (Manlius, N.Y./Fayetteville-Manlius) started the scoring just 43 seconds into the game off a pass from junior midfielder Kyle Caves (Liverpool, N.Y./Liverpool). Just over one minute later, redshirt sophomore midfielder Ethan Loun (West Linn, Ore./West Linn) netted his 15th goal of the season off a feed from Pezzimenti. Only 40 seconds later, sophomore midfielder Nick Louise (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) tallied his second goal of the campaign after taking a pass from freshman midfielder Alec Constable (Penfield, N.Y./Penfield).

The Golden Knights answered back with the next two goals. Cam Smith scored his 43rd goal of the season at the 11:16 mark off a feed from Noah Gibson. Gabriel Nish followed at he 5:43 mark with his 12th goal of the year after taking a pass from Jack Rice.

Le Moyne regained its three-goal lead with the next two goals. Junior midfielder Seth Benedict (Stanley, N.Y./Marcus Whitman) tallied his 17th goal of the season with 4:59 left and then Frechette scored 49 seconds later off a feed from fifth year midfielder Sam Lambert (Victor, N.Y./Victor).

Eddie Baker countered with his 41st goal of the season with 2:46 left, but Frechette answered back 40 seconds later after collecting a pass from Caves.

Nish completed the scoring in the quarter with 33 seconds left off a dish from Rice to pull the Golden Knights within 6-4.

The teams traded goals over the opening two minutes of the second quarter. Pezzimenti found the back of the net at the 13:56 mark off a pass from Loun just before an extra-man opportunity expired. Rice countered 47 seconds later with his 13th goal of the season.

Le Moyne scored the next three goals to take a five-goal lead. Loun started the run with 10:23 left in the half after receiving a pass from Caves. Pezzimenti made it 9-5 with 3:42 left with his 27th goal of the season. Loun tallied his 17th goal of the season at the 2:31 mark off a feed from Pezzimenti.

Dan Fuller scored in transition for the Golden Knights with 1:06 left to end the half’s scoring.

The Dolphins scored the first five goals of the third quarter to blow the game open. Caves ignited the run one minute into the period with his 22nd goal of the season. Off a loose ball in front of the net after a shot was blocked, graduate student attackman Kevin Sheehan (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) swatted the ball into the net for his 12th goal of the season with 11:58 left. Caves followed four minutes later with his second goal of the quarter. Sheehan put the Dolphins up 14-6 with 3:16 left after receiving a pass from Pezzimenti, who then fed Frechette in an extra-man situation with 1:54 left for his 18th goal of the season.

Rice snapped Le Moyne’s run with 15 seconds left.

Caves registered his third goal of the game 1:30 into the fourth quarter after taking a pass from Pezzimenti.

Saint Rose followed with the next two goals. After picking up the ball near midfield, Gibson raced in to score his 32nd goal of the season with 12:59 to play. Smith then scored three minutes later off a pass from Rice.

Frechette completed the scoring for the Dolphins with 9:22 left off a feed from sophomore attackman Ryan Eisenmann (Boca Raton, Fla./Boca Raton) for his fifth goal of the game.

Gibson finished the game’s scoring with 5:55 to play.

Graduate student goalkeeper Matt Vavonese (Syracuse, N.Y./Christian Brothers Academy/Canisius) recorded seven saves over 51:22 between the pipes to earn the win. Ryan Gainor made 13 saves in the setback for the Golden Knights.

Le Moyne (12-0, 8-0 NE10), which clinched at least the second seed in the upcoming NE10 Championships, concludes its regular season home slate on Saturday against Franklin Pierce University at 12:00 p.m.