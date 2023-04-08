Worcester, Mass. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS)– Redshirt sophomore midfielder Ethan Loun (West Linn, Ore./West Linn) registered five points to lead the top-ranked Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team to an 11-3 victory over Assumption University on Saturday afternoon in Northeast-10 Conference action at Brian Kelly ’83 Stadium.

Ryan Healey got the Greyhounds on the scoreboard first at the 12:13 mark with his 18th goal of the season.

Le Moyne responded with the next four goals. Loun evened the score at one with 10:42 left with his 12th goal of the campaign. He put the Dolphins in front with 8:22 remaining in the quarter. Junior midfielder Kyle Caves (Liverpool, N.Y./Liverpool) followed with is 18th goal of the year with 3:33 to go. Sophomore attackman Isaac Frechette (Manlius, N.Y./Fayetteville-Manlius) registered his 11th goal of the season 1:23 later after collecting a pass from Loun.

Patrick McGrath capped the scoring in the quarter with 27 seconds left to get the Greyhounds within 4-2.

The Dolphins scored the only three goals of the second quarter. Junior midfielder Seth Benedict (Stanley, N.Y./Marcus Whitman) pushed the margin back to three with 10:31 left with his 11th goal of the year after taking a pass from freshman midfielder Alec Constable (Penfield, N.Y./Penfield). Benedict scored again with 19 seconds remaining off a feed from Loun. After the Dolphins won the ensuing faceoff and called timeout with eight seconds, senior midfielder Joel Firth (Cicero, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse) found the back of the net with four seconds left.

Le Moyne extended its lead with the only two goals of the third quarter. Following almost 10 minutes of scoreless action, senior midfielder Griffin Ackley (Parkton, Md./Calvert Hall) registered his fourth goal of the year off a pass from Loun. After a save by graduate student goalkeeper Matt Vavonese (Syracuse, N.Y./Christian Brothers Academy/Canisius), senior defender Nick Noel (Fulton, N.Y./G. Ray Bodley) tallied his second career goal in transition with 30 seconds left off a dish from Firth.

The Dolphins scored their sixth straight goal to open the fourth quarter’s scoring. In an extra-man situation, Ackley found the back of the net with 8:33 left after collecting a pass from Benedict.

The Greyhounds snapped their scoring drought of 41 minutes with 4:27 left in the game as Healey scored his 19th of the season.

Caves finished off the game’s scoring with 32 seconds left after receiving a feed from junior attackman Joey Pezzimenti (Victor, N.Y./Victor/UAlbany).

Vavonese finished the game with nine saves, including four in each of the third and fourth quarters, to collect the victory between the pipes. Colin Malone tallied 14 saves, including six in the fourth quarter, in the loss for the Greyhounds.

Le Moyne (9-0, 5-0 NE10) returns home to face Bentley University on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.