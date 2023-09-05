SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The set piece in the 51st minute proved to be the difference maker as No. 1 Syracuse men’s soccer earned a 1-0 win over UAlbany Monday evening at the SU Soccer Stadium.

The Orange outshot the Great Danes, 14-5, while holding the advantage in corner kicks, 7-2.

Following multiple first-half chances, ‘Cuse was able to break the deadlock with senior Gabriel Mikina’s header.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Syracuse’s offense could not find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes of play despite eight shot attempts.

The Orange nearly grabbed the lead in the 41st minute off a corner kick. Planted just outside the top of the box, freshman Ezra Widman rang a shot just to the left of the goal, keeping the match scoreless.

Unsuccessful with the corner in the first half, ‘Cuse was able to strike off another set piece in the 51st minute.

Senior Jeorgio Kocevski sent the ball into the box where fellow fourth year Gabriel Mikina lowered his body and headed the ball into the bottom left corner of the net for the score.

Sophomore Jahiem Wickham earned the clean sheet in his first career start, turning aside a pair of UAlbany shots on target.

OF NOTE:

Syracuse extended its advantage to 8-2-2 in the all-time series against UAlbany.

Wickham made his first career start.

Wickham and Kocevski were the only players to appear in the full time on Monday.

The Orange have recorded at least 13 shot attempts in all four matches this season.

Syracuse has outshot its opponents 64-19 this year.

‘Cuse has 32 corners over the four contests, compared to the opponents’ 11.

Graduate student Noah Singelmann made his season debut, appearing in 30 minutes off the bench.

UP NEXT:

Syracuse continues its homestand when it opens ACC play against Louisville on Friday, Sept. 9. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. (ACC Network).