SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a wild night of action on the high school soccer pitch. From a PK Class A thriller, to a last second goal, Tuesday’s semifinal action had it all. Click on the video player above for the highlights.

Tuesday’s Section III Semifinal scoreboard:

Boys

Class AAA

Liverpool – 3

C-NS – 0

Baldwinsville – 2

Utica Proctor – 1

Class A

Westhill – 0 (5)

Jamesville-DeWitt – 0 (4) PKs

New Hartford – 1

South Jefferson – 0

Girls

Class AA

West Genesee – 2

Whitesboro – 1

ESM – 2

F-M – 0

Class A

Westhill – 4

Indian River – 0

New Hartford – 2

Jamesville-DeWitt – 1

Class B

CBA – 2

Lowville – 1

Marcellus – 2

Skaneateles – 1