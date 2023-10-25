SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
It was a wild night of action on the high school soccer pitch. From a PK Class A thriller, to a last second goal, Tuesday’s semifinal action had it all. Click on the video player above for the highlights.
Tuesday’s Section III Semifinal scoreboard:
Boys
Class AAA
Liverpool – 3
C-NS – 0
Baldwinsville – 2
Utica Proctor – 1
Class A
Westhill – 0 (5)
Jamesville-DeWitt – 0 (4) PKs
New Hartford – 1
South Jefferson – 0
Girls
Class AA
West Genesee – 2
Whitesboro – 1
ESM – 2
F-M – 0
Class A
Westhill – 4
Indian River – 0
New Hartford – 2
Jamesville-DeWitt – 1
Class B
CBA – 2
Lowville – 1
Marcellus – 2
Skaneateles – 1