SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a wild night of action on the high school soccer pitch. From a PK Class A thriller, to a last second goal, Tuesday's semifinal action had it all.

Tuesday’s Section III Semifinal scoreboard:
Boys
Class AAA
Liverpool – 3
C-NS – 0

Baldwinsville – 2
Utica Proctor – 1

Class A
Westhill – 0 (5)
Jamesville-DeWitt – 0 (4) PKs

New Hartford – 1
South Jefferson – 0

Girls
Class AA
West Genesee – 2
Whitesboro – 1

ESM – 2
F-M – 0

Class A
Westhill – 4
Indian River – 0

New Hartford – 2
Jamesville-DeWitt – 1

Class B
CBA – 2
Lowville – 1

Marcellus – 2
Skaneateles – 1