SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Skaneateles boys showed why they are the three-time defending state champs, breezing past Clinton in the Section III Class B semifinals on Wednesday in Fulton. The Lakers will face Marcellus in the Finals. The Mustangs shutout Lowville in the nightcap. For highlights from Wednesday’s semifinal action, click on the video player above.

Section III Semifinal Scoreboard:

Boys



Class B

Skaneateles – 6

Clinton – 1

Marcellus – 2

Lowville – 0

Class D

Poland – 2

MPH – 1

Hamilton – 3

Lyme – 0

Girls

Class AAA

C-NS – 2

RFA – 1

Liverpool – 2

Baldwinsville – 1

Class D

Cincinnatus – 1 (5)

Copenhagen – 1 (3) PKs

Bishop Ludden – 2

Poland – 1