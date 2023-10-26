SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The finals are now set for the boys and girls Section III soccer championships. The semifinal round wrapping up on Thursday, with the CBA boys shutting out Central Square in one Class AA semifinal. In the nightcap, ESM and Nottingham played to a 0-0 draw. The Spartans would advance, defeating the Bulldogs 5-3 on PKs. You can watch the highlights from Thursday’s action, by clicking on the video player above.

10/26 Section III Soccer Scoreboard:

Boys

Class AA

CBA – 2

Central Square – 0

ESM – 0 (5)

Nottingham – 0 (3) PKs

Class C

Fabius-Pompey – 4

Cooperstown – 2

Tully – 3

Westmoreland/Oriskany – 0