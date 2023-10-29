SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Section III crowned two boys and three girls soccer champions on Saturday afternoon.

Boys

Class AAA

Baldwinsville knocked off top-seed Liverpool 1-0 on a goal by William Stevens with under five minutes to play in the game. It’s the Bees third Section III title since 2018. Baldwinsville advances to the NYSPHSAA Class AAA quarterfinals to face the Section II champion next Saturday at F-M High School.

Class A

The Westhill Warriors took home the title, defeating New Hartford 1-0 in double overtime. Cal Petrone finished off a corner kick from Luke Infanti with 44 seconds to play in the second OT. Westhill will face the Section II champion in a NYSPHSAA sub regional game on Wednesday.

Girls

Class AAA

C-NS rallied from down a goal in the second half, edging Liverpool in the finals 2-1. 8th grader Abigail Mackey scored both goals in the final 12 minutes for the Northstars. It’s C-NS’ first Section III title since 2013. C-NS will take on the Section II champion in the NYSPHSAA quarterfinals.

Class C

Sauquoit Valley won its third straight Section III title, shutting out Beaver River 4-0. Olivia Kalil and Addison Lazarek both scored two goals in the win. The Red Hawks advance on to the NYSPHSAA Class C quarterfinals to face the Section IV champion next Saturday at Chittenango High School.

Class D

Cassia Schuyler scored with two minutes to play, lifting Cincinnatus to a 1-0 win over Bishop Ludden. It’s the Lions second straight Section III championship. Cincinnatus will now face the Section IV champion on Saturday at Nottingham in the NYSPHSAA Class D quarterfinals.