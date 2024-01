OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The 10th ranked Oswego State men’s basketball team won its 22nd straight SUNYAC game, rocking SUNY Geneseo on Saturday 83-56.

Jeremiah Sparks poured in a game-high 27 points, and added five rebounds in the win for the Lakers. Cartier Bowman chipped in ten points and six rebounds. 12 different Lakers scored in the win over the Knights.

#10 Oswego State improves to 10-1 overall (4-0 in the SUNYAC). The Lakers are back in action on Tuesday at Oneonta.