BEVERLY, M.A. (WSYR-TV) –

The Cortland Red Dragons football team is moving on in the Division III playoffs. #11 Cortland holding off #14 Endicott 23-17 in Beverly, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Jaden AlfanoStJohn rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown, leading the Red Dragons to the win. Cortland junior quarterback Zac Boyes tossed for 162 yards, and added another 67 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown.

Cortland (10-1) advances to the DIII Second Round to face Grove City. That game will be next Saturday, at a site to be determined.