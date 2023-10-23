EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Sunday afternoon the Upstate Lacrosse Foundation held its 24th annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

This year’s class highlighted 12 individuals who have represented the Upstate New York area as outstanding players, coaches and contributors to the game. 155 individuals, six teams and three contributors now make up the Upstate Hall of Fame.

Here is the Class of 2023 inductees:

Shannon Burke

Robert Carpenter

Todd Cavallaro

Tiffany (Hill) Checca

Spike Decker

Walt Eccles

Jim Gonnella

Larry Hart

Sid Hill

Kristin St. Hilaire

David P. White

Bruce Yancey