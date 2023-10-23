EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Sunday afternoon the Upstate Lacrosse Foundation held its 24th annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
This year’s class highlighted 12 individuals who have represented the Upstate New York area as outstanding players, coaches and contributors to the game. 155 individuals, six teams and three contributors now make up the Upstate Hall of Fame.
Here is the Class of 2023 inductees:
Shannon Burke
Robert Carpenter
Todd Cavallaro
Tiffany (Hill) Checca
Spike Decker
Walt Eccles
Jim Gonnella
Larry Hart
Sid Hill
Kristin St. Hilaire
David P. White
Bruce Yancey