SPRINGFIELD, M.A. (ITHACA ATHLETICS) –

The nationally ranked No. 19 Ithaca College football team beat the host Springfield College Pride at their own game in an NCAA First Round matchup at Stagg Field on November 18 and came away with a 21-7 victory. The Bombers are now 9-2 on the season and are 31-9 all-time against Springfield.

Ithaca held Springfield to just 160 yards of offense and 105 yards rushing, while the IC offense ran for 259 yards and finished the day with 294 yards as the Bombers held onto the ball for over 40 minutes. Springfield entered the game as the nation’s leading rushing team with 407 per game.

Leonard-Osbourne concluded his performance with 165 yards on 20 carries, while Schumm added 60 yards on 17 attempts. Leonard-Osbourne also led in receiving yards with 26 as Schumm completed seven passes on 10 attempts.

Defensively, Jake Connolly led with 12 total tackles, Joshua Miles and Carson Ciancuielli both added seven tackles. Slywka earned six stops and two tackles for loss as the Bombers finished with five TFLs in the game.

The Bombers move onto the second round where they will play No. 8 Randolph-Macon next Saturday, November 25.