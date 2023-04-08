CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (CORNELL ATHLETICS)– In a defensive battle, Cornell men’s lacrosse lost to Harvard, 10-8, on Saturday, April 8. The Big Red drops to 7-2 (3-1 Ivy), while Harvard improves to 5-4 (2-1 Ivy).

The Big Red attack was led by CJ Kirst, who tallied four goals and an assist for five points. Brian Piatelli notched his third hat trick this season. Goalkeeper Chayse Ierlan had 14 saves in the outing.

Harvard’s Andrew Perry had a hat trick and an assist for four points. Seven other Crimson scored. Goalkeeper Christian Barnard had 16 saves on the day.



Cornell has a quick turnaround when it returns home to host Marquette in the two teams first ever meeting. The action is set to go down on Tuesday, April 11, at 12 p.m. on Schoellkopf Field.