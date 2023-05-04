SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It’s been a season to remember for Alex Barre-Boulet. The 25-year-old forward became the all-time points leader in Syracuse franchise history earlier this year.

“I didn’t expect to do that when I first came in. I take pride in that. It’s been fun. It’s been a journey that I’ve shared with my teammates. I would not have done that without them” said Barre-Boulet.

Hockey isn’t the only love that Barre-Boulet has in his life. He recently became a father of two this past season.

Barre-Boulet said “I used to play a bad game, I would come home and be grumpy. Now every time I go home, I see my little boy coming and he wants to hug me. That’s a great feeling. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

