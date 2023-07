NASHVILLE, T.N. (WSYR-TV) –

Anthony Angello is staying in Nashville, after inking a two-year deal with the Predators on Saturday. Angello’s two-way contract is worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

The former F-M star started last season with the St. Louis Blues organization, before being traded to Nashville in March.

Angello spent most of the season in the AHL, producing 23 points in 62 games this season.