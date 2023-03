SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool boys knocking off Section II Champion Green Tech 65-49 in the NYSPHSAA Class AA Regional Final.

Andreo Ash led the way for the Warriors, pouring in 20 points. He also went over 1,000 points for his career. Bruce Wingate was one of four Liverpool players in double figures adding 17 points.

Liverpool (21-3) advances to the NYSPHSAA Class AA Final Four to face North Rockland (Section I Champion) next Friday in Glens Falls.