HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team won its second straight New York State Class A championship Sunday morning.

The Bees defeated Farmingdale 9-5 in the title game at Hofstra University.

Over the last two seasons, the Bees are 38-3 with two state titles.

