EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
For the first time in school history the Baldwinsville and Chittenango softball teams are Section III champions. Here is a look at the scores from the Section III Finals on Wednesday at Carrier Park.
Class AA Championship
Baldwinsville – 9
Liverpool – 4
Class B Championship
Chittenango – 4
Westhill – 0
Class C Championship
Cooperstown – 4
Port Byron – 2
*Click on the video player above to watch the highlights from the Section III softball finals at Carrier Park on Wednesday.