EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in school history the Baldwinsville and Chittenango softball teams are Section III champions. Here is a look at the scores from the Section III Finals on Wednesday at Carrier Park.

Class AA Championship

Baldwinsville – 9

Liverpool – 4

Class B Championship

Chittenango – 4

Westhill – 0

Class C Championship

Cooperstown – 4

Port Byron – 2

