Baldwinsville, the reigning state champions, are just one win away from winning its second straight state title. The Bees held on to beat Pittsford Friday afternoon 7-6.

The Bees led 3-2 at the half.

Baldwinsville advances to the state Class A final this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Hofstra.

Marcellus beat Penn Yan 7-6 to advance to the Class D state final.