BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team avenged its lone Section III loss on Thursday, defeating West Genesee 13-10 on senior night.

Keegan Lynch paced the Bees attack with three goals and two assists. Dylan Wirtheim chipped in a hat trick for B’ville in the win over the Wildcats. Nolan Bellotti led West Genesee with three goals.

Baldwinsville (12-2) will look for its seventh straight win on Saturday afternoon at home against Vestal. West Genesee (9-6) returns to action next Wednesday at C-NS.