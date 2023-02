MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Baldwinsville’s Eli Taft drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer, lifting the Bees to a 59-56 win over F-M in the Section III Class AA First Round.

Jason Bifulco led the way for Baldwinsville with 18 points. Eli Taft added 11 points.

Trevor Roe tallied 31 points for F-M.

Baldwinsville will face West Genesee in the Section III Class AA quarterfinals on Tuesday.