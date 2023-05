CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team cruised to a 17-4 win over Syracuse Friday evening to move on to the Section III Class A Sectional Final.

The Bees were led by Garrett Sutton who netted four goals along with two assists. Brady Garcia added three goals and one assist.

Baldwinsville will face Liverpool on Wednesday in the Class A Sectional Final out at Cicero-North Syracuse High School at 7:00 pm.