BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team remains unbeaten with a 14-4 win over Jamesville-DeWitt.

Keegan Lynch led the Baldwinsville attack with five points. Lynch netted three goals and also added two assists. Carson Dyl added three goals and one assist.

With this win, Baldwinsville improves to 4-1. Next up for the Bees is a road trip to C-NS on Tuesday.