CICERO, N.Y.

Defending state champion Baldwinsville defeated Corning 8-4 in the NYSPHSAA boys Class A regional final on Saturday afternoon at Bragman Stadium.

The Bees outscored Corning 4-0 in the third quarter, propelling them to the win over the Hawks.

Garrett Sutton paced the B’ville attack with three goals.

Baldwinsville (17-2) is headed back to the NYSPHSAA state semifinals, to face Pittsford (Section V Champion) on Wednesday at SUNY Cortland.