SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville girls lacrosse team won its second straight Section III Class A title on Tuesday night, defeating C-NS 18-11.

Carlie Desimone led the Bees with three goals and three assists. Mia Pozzi, Sophia Muscolino, Brianna Peters and Sierra Natoli each chipped in three goals in the win for B’ville.

Baldwinsville (14-4), the defending state champs advance to the NYSPHSAA Class A Regional on Thursday to face Corning (Section IV Champion) at Ithaca High School.