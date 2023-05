CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville girls lacrosse team is headed back to the Section III Class A title game, cruising past RFA on Thursday 19-4.

The defending state champs scored the first seven goals of the game. Five different players scored three or more goals for the Bees in the win. Carlie Desimone led the way with three goals and six assists.

Baldwinsville (13-4) will square off against C-NS for the Section III Class A Championship on Tuesday at CBA.