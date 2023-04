BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Defending state champ Baldwinsville picked up its third straight win on Thursday, cruising past visiting Liverpool 17-7.

Four different players scored three goals in the win for the Bees. Keegan Lynch led the way for B’ville with three goals and two assists.

Baldwinsville (3-1) will hosts Jamesville-DeWitt on Saturday. Liverpool (4-2) pays a visit to West Genesee next Tuesday.