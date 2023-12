SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville boys basketball team topped PSLA at Fowler in its season-opener 51-40.

Tyler Nilsen led the way for the Bees with a game-high 21 points. Nicholas Hollingshead chipped in 16 points, making four three-point field goals.

Baldwinsville (1-0) will travel to Fulton to take on the Red Dragons on Friday. Fowler (0-2) is back in action on Friday against Syracuse ITC at Nottingham High School.