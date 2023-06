EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville softball team saw its season come to a close on Saturday, falling in the NYSPHSAA Class AA Regional Final to Shenendehowa 5-4.

Hannah Caughey, Madalynn Gulich and Julianna Gingrich each had an RBI in the loss for the Bees.

Baldwinsville wraps up the season at 12-11. Shen advances to the NYSPHSAA Class AA semifinals next Friday to face North Rockland (Section I Champion).