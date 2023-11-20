COOPERSTOWN, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown announced on Monday, November 20 that they have finalized the ballot for their 2024 induction, which will be held Friday through Sunday, July 19-22.

Approximately 400 members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America will be asked to decide between 26 players, including 12 new additions.

In all, three former Mets and one former Yankees player made the cut for this year’s ballot. It also includes one player who played for both teams: pitcher Bartolo Colon. Those former Yankees and Mets are as follows:

Matt Holliday (Yankees, 2017) — batted a career .299 with 316 home runs with the Cardinals, Yankees, Rockies and A’s. In his one season with the Yankees, Holliday batted .231 with 19 home runs. He was named to the All-Star team seven times in his 15-year career and was a four-time recipient of the Silver Slugger Award.

Jose Bautista (Mets, 2018) — the batter whose infamous bat flip sparked a brawl between the Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers. Bautista spent 15 years in the major leagues, racking up almost 1,000 RBIs for eight different teams.

Jose Reyes (Mets, 2003-2011, 2016-2018) — Reyes was a three-time All-Star, winning the National League Batting title in 2011. In 16 seasons with the Mets, Marlins, Rockies and Blue Jays, Reyes racked up over 700 RBI and over 500 stolen bases.

David Wright (Mets, 2004-2016, 2018) — Played his entire career for the Mets and is one of only four third basemen in Major League history to finish his career with at least 350 doubles, 200 home runs and 150 stolen bases.

Bartolo Colon (Yankees 2011, Mets 2014-2016) — Pitched for 11 different teams during his career, was an All-Star four times and won the Cy Young Award in 2005. He also on two pennants during his career and reached 15 victories in a season nine times during his 21-year career, winning 20 in a season twice. Mets fans will remember him for hitting the only home run of his career at the age of 43 in 2016.

Others making their first appearance the ballot for 2024 include:

Pitchers: James Shields

Infielders: Joe Mauer, Victor Martinez, Adrian Gonzalez, Brandon Phillips, Adrian Beltre, Chase Utley

14 players will remain on the ballot from 2023, as they received more than five percent of the vote from the BBWAA. They are:

Pitchers: Mark Buehrle, Andy Pettite, Francisco Rodriguez and Billy Wagner

Infielders: Jimmy Rollins, Alex Rodriguez, Omar Vizquel, and Todd Helton,

Outfielders: Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltran, Torii Hunter, and Manny Ramirez.

This year will be Sheffield’s last year on the ballot. Last year, he fell well short of the 75% needed for induction, at 55%. If he is not elected on this year’s ballot, he will move to the Contemporary Era Veteran’s Committee, which will meet again in 2026.

Last year, the Hall of Fame only inducted one person: former Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen, who had 76% of the vote.

Results will be announced on Tuesday, January 23 at 6 pm on MLB Network. They will join the inductees from this year’s Contemporary Baseball Era Managers/Executives/Umpires ballot, which will be announced on Sunday, December 3, as well as the Ford C. Frick Award Winner, which will be announced on Wednesday, December 6.