SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — After an 11-0 run to open up the game, Bishop Grimes falls to Fairport 69-39.

The Cobras led the first quarter 15-13 then would go on to only score 12 points in the second half. Nate Abernethy led Bishop Grimes with 19 points.

Fairport was led by Drew Sisson who racked up 20 point, making six 3-pointers.