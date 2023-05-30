SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Bishop Ludden baseball team saw its season come to a close Tuesday evening, falling to Little Falls 7-1 in the Section III Class C title game.

Bishop Ludden’s Nolan Feidt recorded 8 strikeouts in the loss, and also scored the lone run for the Gaelic Knights. Chase Regan drove in three runs in the win for the Mounties.

Bishop Ludden wraps up a fantastic year at 19-3. Little Falls (19-3) advances to the NYSPHSAA Class C Regional to face Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour (Section IV Champion) on Saturday down in Binghamton.