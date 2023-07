SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Boeheim’s Army fell behind 13-2 but then got back on track and never looked back.

Andrew White and Grant Riller each knocked down 20 points to help lead Boeheim’s Army to a 99-83 win.

With this win, Boeheim’s Army advances on to play in the second round on Wednesday night against The Nerd Team at 8 p.m.