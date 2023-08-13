INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WSYR-TV) –

Former C-NS star Breanna Stewart has been simply unstoppable this season. On Sunday, Stewart continued her tear, pouring in 42 points, as the New York Liberty knocked off the Indiana Fever 100-89.

Stewie became the first player in WNBA history to score at least 40 points three times in the same season. It’s the second time this season she’s scored 40-plus points against the Fever (scored 45 on May 21st).

Breanna Stewart scored 30 of her teams 58 points in the first half on Sunday. Stewart also had six rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks.

The New York Liberty have won six straight games, improving to a franchise best 24-6 this season.