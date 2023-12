NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The C-NS boys basketball team raced out to a fast start, and never looked back, defeating ESM on Tuesday night 68-61.

Nate Francis had the hot hand for the Northstars, hitting four threes, on his way to a game-high 28 points. Anthony Bryant scored 15 points in the loss for the Spartans.

C-NS (3-0) is back in action next Tuesday at home against Utica Academy of Science. ESM (0-2) will look for its first win next Tuesday at Henninger.