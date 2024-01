CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — C-NS hosting three teams this weekend for the Best of New York tournament.

The Northstars getting off to a slow start in the first quarter getting outscored 13-9 and unable to come back. Catholic Central led by two at the break and took this win 63-52.

Kat McRobbie-Taru led the Northstars with 19 points followed closely behind by Olivia Cook who also finished in double figures with 15.

C-NS will play Bethlehem Sunday at 12:45 p.m.