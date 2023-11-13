SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was just three days ago that Cicero-North Syracuse’s Football Coach Dave Kline announced he was resigning as head coach.

Kline’s decision to resign ends his lengthy coaching career. However, Kline had already been planning to retire at the end of the season.

Kline moved his timeline up following the school’s decision to suspend his starting quarterback, Jaxon Razmovski, a few days before the sectional final.

Kline told NewsChannel 9 that it was the straw that broke the camel’s back for him as he hadn’t seen eye to eye with the school district on a number of things over the years.

Kline decided that resigning was the best way for him to take a stand, however, it was not a decision he took lightly.

“Probably Friday afternoon when I spoke with the team was packing one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. They’re a great group of kids,” said Kline. “I explained to them the reason why and they, you know, as much as 15, 16, 17-year-old kids can understand. They understood in a way and there had been kids in that locker room that I had gone to battle for and had to fight for. They all understood that and understand that, you know, that I’m going to stand up for my guys no matter what. I have to. no matter when I have to.”

The school district did respond to NewsChannel 9’s inquiries this afternoon, saying that as a matter of policy, it does not comment on personnel matters or individual cases of student discipline.