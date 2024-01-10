NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Andrew Benedict became the newest member of Section III’s 1,000 point club, reaching the milestone Wednesday night. Benedict scored 41 points in three quarters, helping C-NS to a 99-51 win over Oswego.

Benedict entered the night needing 10 points, and he would get it with 3:29 left to play in the first quarter. He’s the first Northstar’s player in 24 years to score 1,000 career points.

C-NS (10-1) is back in action Friday hosting Niagara Falls. Oswego (3-8) returns home on Friday to take on Henninger.