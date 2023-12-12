SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Le Moyne College Director of Athletics & Recreation Bob Beretta announced on Tuesday afternoon the selection of Callum Donnelly ’17, M ’21 as the head coach of the men’s soccer program.

Donnelly assumes the role on a permanent basis after leading the Dolphins to a 2-8-7 record as interim head coach during the 2023 season. Donnelly guided the Dolphins to a 2-3-3 mark in their debut season in the Northeast Conference and a berth in the NEC Tournament. The Dolphins extended the program’s conference postseason appearance streak to 22 years by earning the sixth seed. The Dolphins, who played without eight expected contributors for long stretches of the season, finished the season as one of just four programs in the NEC to suffer only one or zero losses at home by going 1-1-3.

“As the fall season unfolded and our search process evolved, it became abundantly clear that Callum Donnelly was the perfect fit to lead our men’s soccer program,” said Le Moyne Assistant Vice President for Athletics & Recreation Bob Beretta. “A former player, team captain, assistant coach and interim head coach at Le Moyne, Callum possesses a unique understanding of the mission of the College and our Athletic Department.

A native of Edinburgh, Scotland, Donnelly served as a member of the program’s coaching staff for four years (three seasons) prior to being named the interim head coach. The Dolphins produced a record of 28-19-7 during his time on the staff, including a mark of 17-13-5 in Northeast-10 Conference play. The teams qualified for the NE10 Championship all three seasons to extend the program’s streak to 21 consecutive appearances, the second-longest active streak in the conference at the time.

Donnelly spent the final two years of his collegiate career as a Dolphin after transferring from Webber International University. A starter in 30 of 34 games played as a Dolphin, he tallied 12 points on four goals and four assists as a midfielder. He posted three assists as a junior as the Dolphins went 12-6-1, including 8-4-1 in NE10 action, and earned their first NCAA Championships berth in six years and seventh overall. He then recorded four goals and an assist as a senior, when the Dolphins went 14-5-2 and advanced to the NE10 title game for the fifth time in the program’s history and earned a berth in the NCAA Championships for the second straight year. His four goals in 2016 were tied for the second-most on the team, while he was third in total points.

He holds a USSF “D” License and is pursuing his UEFA “C” License.

Donnelly earned his Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Le Moyne in 2017. After returning to the College as a graduate assistant coach in advance of the 2019 season, he completed his MBA in Analytics in December 2021.