SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Cazenovia baseball team beat defending champion Westhill 10-1 in the Class B Semifinals.

Lakers pitcher Jack Byrnes was lights out on the mound. The senior pitcher struck out ten in a complete game win.

Cazenovia (18-2) will face the winner of Skaneateles/Cortland in the Section III Class B final on Monday at Onondaga Community College at 1:00 p.m.