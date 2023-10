MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Cazenovia, the number one ranked team in the state in Class C jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and never looked back, defeating Marcellus on Thursday night 34-18.

Taven Reilley hauled in two first quarter touchdowns for the Lakers in the win over the Mustangs.

Cazenovia (6-0) will look to close out a perfect regular season next Friday night at Canastota. Marcellus (1-5) closes out the regular season next Friday at home against Bishop Ludden.