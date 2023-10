MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a matchup of two state-ranked teams in Class C, Cazenovia topped Solvay 33-14.

Five different players scored a touchdown in the Lakers win, highlighted by a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown from Judah Ossant.

Cazenovia (4-0) will look to continue its unbeaten start on the road at Bishop Ludden next Friday. Solvay (3-1) will try and bounce back from its first loss at home next Friday against Canastota.