SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the second time in the last three years, Christian Brothers Academy is the kings of New York State. CBA knocking off Carmel (Section I Champion) on Sunday, in the Class AA State Championship Game 31-14 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Brothers would score on their first two possessions of the game. CBA’s defense would force three turnovers in the game.

Porter Matt finished his CBA career, tossing for 397 yards and four touchdowns. CBA junior Darien Williams hauled in seven catches for 234 yards and three scores.

It’s the Brothers third state title in school history, and second Class AA State Championship. CBA becomes the first Section III team since West Genesee in 2007 to win a State Title.

Christian Brothers Academy finishes the season a perfect 14-0.