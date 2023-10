UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

CBA continued its perfect season, rolling to a 45-6 road win at Utica Proctor on Saturday.

Porter Matt tossed for 227 yards and three touchdowns for the Brothers. Darien Williams added seven receptions for 110 yards and three scores.

CBA (7-0) closes out the regular season at home next Friday night hosting Baldwinsville.