SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a battle of two unbeaten teams, CBA had their way with Liverpool, shutting out the Warriors 62-0.

CBA quarterback Porter Matt tossed for 266 yards and five touchdowns. Syair Torrence added 156 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Christian Brothers Academy (5-0) returns to action for another unbeaten showdown at C-NS next Friday. Liverpool (3-1) will look to get back in the win column next Friday at home against Baldwinsville.