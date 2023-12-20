SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Two-time state champion Syair Torrence signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, to play football next season at Boston College.

Torrence helped Christian Brothers Academy to a 14-0 record this past season, winning the NYSPHSAA Class AA State Championship.

Syair verbally committed to Syracuse and Michigan State, before signing with the Eagles on Wednesday.

The two way CBA star did it all for the Brothers this past season. Offensively, Torrence hauled in 38 catches for 702 yards. He had 115 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. Defensively, Syair registered 74 tackles, ten sacks and five interceptions.

He’s currently ranked as the seventh best recruit in New York for the class of 2024 by 247 Sports.