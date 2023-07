CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Cicero 11U Little League All-Stars will head to the Bronx this weekend to compete for a state championship.

Cicero defeated Baldwinsville to win the District title. They followed that up with three straight wins, capturing the Section I East championship.

Cicero will take the field on Saturday in their first game of the double elimination state tournament down in the Bronx.