SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The CNY Chapter of The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame held its 23 annual Scholar-Athlete banquet Sunday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless dome.

This year, the event honored 69 local college and high school athletes for their achievements on and off the football field.

Since its inception in 2001, the football foundation has honored nearly 1,400

student-athletes and awarded scholarships valued at $600,000 since the establishment of the

Football Foundation Scholar Athlete Banquet..